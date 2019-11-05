November 5, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Two more suspects remanded in connection to Engomi shooting

By Gina Agapiou00
Police are searching for George Andreou in connection with the shooting

Two more suspects were remanded for eight days on Tuesday in connection with an attempted murder early on Sunday morning outside a nightclub in Engomi, Nicosia, bringing the remands so far to four.

Officers arrested the two suspects on Monday, a 44-year-old man from a village in Larnaca in the morning and a 50-year-old man from the Famagusta area in the afternoon.

Two other suspects, 42 and 43, were remanded for eight days after they were arrested on Sunday evening following the shooting.

Police are still looking for the fifth suspect, George Andreou, 37, from Nicosia to help with their investigations.

Two men, aged 30 and 42, were injured in the shooting with one sustaining a serious head injury. He is in critical condition at Nicosia general hospital while the other is out of danger.

Media reports said the victims were brothers and both Syrian.

The four suspects are being investigated on charges of attempted murder and illegal possession of firearms.

Police spokesman Neophytos Sialos said the shooting occurred after 5am on Andreas Demetriou street. The reasons for the shooting are being investigated but it appears the perpetrator fired three shots.

“One shot hit the victim who is serious, the second hit the second victim who was slightly injured and the third shot was in the air,” he said.

Whoever has any information on the whereabouts of George Andreou should contact Nicosia CID at 22 802222, their nearest police station, or citizens’ line at 1460.

 

Related posts

Third arrest linked to latest migrant arrival

Jonathan Shkurko

Wanted man flown back to Cyprus

Gina Agapiou

Georgiades plays down value of citizenship scheme, IMF has some concerns (Updated)

Jean Christou

Seven Georgian women arrested on suspicion of forgery 

Staff Reporter

EAC workers to stage 8-hour strike

Annette Chrysostomou

Ten years after price fixing fines, fuel companies still haven’t paid up

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign