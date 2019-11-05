November 5, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Wanted man flown back to Cyprus

By Gina Agapiou01

A 40-year-old man, wanted in connection with a case of conspiracy to commit a crime, illegal supply, possession and use of drugs and dangerous actions was arrested abroad and flown back to Cyprus on Monday night.

The man, against whom a European arrest warrant had been issued, was detained abroad and was brought back to Cyprus. He was placed under remand on his arrival at Larnaca airport.

He was wanted in connection with the investigation into the death of an 18-year-old on June 10, 2018. The teenager, who had been found in a coma and taken to Limassol General Hospital, was allegedly with other people in a place in Limassol before falling into the coma.

In connection with the same case, three other men, aged 40, 29 and 26 were arrested in 2018. Two of them are on trial on manslaughter charges, while the 29-year-old was sentenced to nine months in prison for drug-related offences.

 

 

