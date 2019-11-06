November 6, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Unions are running this country

By CM Reader's View00
File photo: Union representatives at their meeting with the president

All ‘smoke and mirrors ‘ for local consumption .

The unions run the country , they have votes to ‘sell ‘ . The teachers unions have a large block of votes on offer , so they can call the ‘shots ‘ .

Politicians are only concerned with one thing, getting elected. To lose a parliamentary seat is a disaster . As most MPs are ‘double jobbers ‘ ( as is the case in most countries ) parliamentary salaries are a nice little earner for going through the motions as a supplement to their other businesses and enterprises .

The politicians are a ‘hostage to fortune ‘ they do not wish to lose their place at the ‘trough ‘ and the unions know that .

AB

President warns teaching unions to know their limits

