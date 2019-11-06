November 6, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Champions League

Bayern and Juve through in Champions League

By Reuters News Service00
Bayern beat Greek champions Olympiakos 2-0 in Munich to qualify for the last 16

Bayern Munich clinched their place in the Champions League last 16 by beating Olympiakos 2-0 at home on Wednesday thanks to second-half strikes from Robert Lewandowski and Ivan Perisic.

Playing their first game since coach Niko Kovac was sacked after the humiliating 5-1 drubbing at Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayern outplayed the Greek champions and Lewandowski finally broke the deadlock in the 69th minute.

The Polish striker prodded home a cross from Kingsley Coman from close range to score his 21st goal of the season in all competitions and set interim boss Hansi Flick on the way to victory in his first game since being put in temporary charge.

Croatian winger Perisic slammed the ball home with his first touch less than 60 seconds after coming off the bench to seal the win.

Bayern top Group B with 12 points from four games and will be confirmed as group winners if Red Star Belgrade’s match with Tottenham Hotspur later on Wednesday ends in a draw.

In Wednesday’s other early kick-off, substitute Douglas Costa scored a brilliant stoppage-time goal to give Juventus a 2-1 win away to Lokomotiv Moscow, which clinched their place in the round of 16 with two games to spare.

Juventus went ahead when Lokomotiv goalkeeper Guilherme allowed Cristiano Ronaldo’s powerful free-kick to squirm through his legs and Aaron Ramsey touched the ball over the line after four minutes.

Aleksei Miranchuk levelled eight minutes later for the Railwayman, scoring from the rebound after his own header hit the post. The game was heading for a draw until Costa played a one-two with Gonzalo Higuain, raced into the area and poked the ball past Guilherme.

Juventus top Group D with 10 points, three ahead of Atletico Madrid who are away to Bayer Leverkusen later on Wednesday. Lokomotiv have three points and Leverkusen none.

