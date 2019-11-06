November 6, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Sport

Cypriot athletes win two golds at European Muay Thai event

By Press Release00
The Cyprus delegation is pictured in Italy

Cyprus has won two gold medals and four silvers at a European Muay Thai competition held in Marina Di Carrara, Italy.

According to Cyprus’ national team coach Master Kyriakos Christophi, Andronikos Evripidou beat his Maltese opponent in the final of the 75kg category, and Panagiotis Stavrou beat his Spanish opponent in the final of the 60kg category.

Christophi said he is satisfied with the results and expressed certainty that there would be more gold medals to follow for Cyprus in the future.

Related posts

Red Star atmosphere will be fantastic, says Pochettino

Reuters News Service

Guardiola says he did not mean to brand Mane a diver

Reuters News Service

Sloppy Liverpool warm up for Man City showdown by edging out Genk

Press Association

Chelsea come back to snatch dramatic draw against Ajax

Press Association

Liverpool split squad to solve fixture conundrum

Press Association

Nadal reclaims world number one ranking from Djokovic

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign