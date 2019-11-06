November 6, 2019

Dysfunction in art

Part of a larger ongoing programme Dysfunctionalities in Contemporary Art is an all-day conference exploring the values in art, notions and issues relating to the dysfunctionalities that impact art, the influence of the Art Market, Mass Culture and Politics.

Held of Saturday at Tepak, Limassol, the conference aims to explore notions and discuss issues regarding the artist’s relationship with art institutions, art galleries, collectors and their role as the gatekeepers that shape artistic trends, the art trade as well as the artist’s career.

This subject generates many questions around the value of art and calls for a subjective analysis of all the factors in play, most importantly the dynamics of the reciprocal relationship between the public, the artist and the institution.

Matters like how do artists share, through Institutions, their work with the general public, what strategies are applied and what are the processes involved? What are the Institutions’ policies regarding the copyrights of artists? What happens to the museum’s collections that are in the warehouses?

Far more engaging and complicated than a cross-river puzzle, all concerned parties are invited to the same shore to bring awareness around this topic and share their policies, models and experiences. This year’s Dysfunctionalities in Contemporary Art Conference aims to become a platform of communication by activating mechanisms that contribute to the development of networking and education.

 

Conference Dysfunctionalities in Contemporary

Conference about art practices, its dysfunctionalities and its impact. November 9. TEPAK, Limassol. 10am-6pm. Free. In English. Tel: 22-466426

