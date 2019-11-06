November 6, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

EAC customer services to close for Thursday strike

By Staff Reporter09

The customer service centres and the offices of the electricity authority (EAC) will remain closed during the strike of the employees from 7am until 3pm on Thursday, it was announced on Wednesday.

Staff working at fault reporting centres, and stand-by crews will work normally.

The EAC expressed its regret for any inconvenience this may cause customers.

EAC unions are demanding the lifting of pay cuts imposed in 2012.

 

Staff Reporter

