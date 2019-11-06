November 6, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Firefighters tackle nine fires in Paphos

By George Psyllides0123
Nine fires broke out in various areas of Paphos after 1pm on Wednesday, mainly burning dry grass and wild shrub.

Authorities said the first fire broke out 1pm near Timi and was put out by ground forces helped by water-dropping aircraft. The flames burned some 0.5 hectares of dry grass and wild shrub.

Half an hour later, firefighters scrambled to tackle a fire in the area of Anarita, which also burned 0.5 hectares of grass and shrub.

At 2.15pm, a fire broke out in Drymou, burning two hectares of wild shrub.

Fifteen minutes later a fire broke out in Tala and it was put out with the help of two helicopters after burning 1.5 hectares.

At 4pm, firefighters were sent to Kathikas to tackle a fire that eventually burned 0.7 hectares.

Two small fires broke out near Polis but were extinguished almost immediately before doing any damage.

A fire in Droushia destroyed 0.2 hectares of bush while another fire in Lysos burned 0.3 hectares.

Finally, a fire in the Drynia area burned two hectares of dry grass, stubble, and trees.

Authorities are investigating the causes of the fires.

