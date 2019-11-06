November 6, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Five fires in Paphos district

By Staff Reporter00

Five separate Paphos wildfires burned almost three hectares of dry grass and shrubs on Tuesday.

According to the police and fire department, a blaze started in Kritou Marotou community at 1pm which burned 1.5 hectares of dry grass and shrubs.

The fire department also responded to a call in the Pelathousas region at 11am and after 1pm in Drinia, Ayio Demitriano and Arodes area, fires that burned 1.4 hectares of dry grass and shrub.

Altogether Paphos wildfires destroyed 2.9 hectares of undergrowth.

 

 

 

Staff Reporter

Related posts

Shakira and Pique purchase luxury villa in Paphos

Staff Reporter

Stillbirth at tourist apartment, woman says unaware she was pregnant

Annette Chrysostomou

Cabinet convenes to discuss revocation of citizenships

Staff Reporter

Two teens in serious condition after road accident

Annette Chrysostomou

President warns teaching unions to know their limits

George Psyllides

More questions raised about Malaysian businessman’s passport

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign