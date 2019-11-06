November 6, 2019

Cyprus Mail
World

French movie icon Catherine Deneuve in serious condition

By Reuters News Service048
FILE PHOTO: French actress Catherine Deneuve

French actress Catherine Deneuve, 76, was admitted to hospital in Paris after falling ill overnight, French newspaper Le Parisien reported on Wednesday.

Deneuve, a legend of French cinema often described as the embodiment of French womanhood, was in a “serious state”, added the newspaper.

Nicknamed the “Ice Maiden” because of her exquisite, fragile beauty and detached manner, Deneuve became France’s leading screen actress and a top international star in the 1960s.

 

