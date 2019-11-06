November 6, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man dies from injuries a month after car accident

By Staff Reporter00

A 67-year-old man, Christos Georgiou from Nicosia, died on Tuesday from injuries he sustained in a road accident in October.

On October 8, a 20-year-old driver was exiting the Limassol-Nicosia motorway towards the GSP stadium when he hit the pensioner who was standing behind his parked car at a roundabout.

The injured man was taken to Nicosia general hospital where he underwent surgery but remained in critical condition in the intensive care unit until his death.

Police are still investigating the causes of the accident.

 

