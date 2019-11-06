November 6, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Mitos has packed schedule of November events

By Eleni Philippou00

The MITOS Performing Arts Center has a number of activities and events planned for November that vary in theme and genre, such as theatrical performances, discussions and visual installations.

On Sunday and morning, the theatrical performance Cost of Living continues in Nicosia for just two more performances at the Artos Foundation. The show was created as part of the Yard.Residency.19 programme.

A couple of days before that, on November Friday and Saturday the Old Vinegar Factory will present The Labyrinth, a music performance/installation by musician Androula Kafas and artist Dimitrios Michaelides, again as part of theYard.Residency.19 programme.

The Old Vinegar Factory has been operating as an Open Stage for 13 years in Limassol, hosting acts by groups and artists. On Sunday, the Progressive Movement of Teachers and Preschoolers invites young viewers over the age of eight to watch The Little Prince in the Cypriot dialect directed by Iakovos Hadjipieris and directed by Costas Sylvester.

A few days later on November 13, Bibliotropio with the support of the Czech Embassy is organising the event Does Kafka Have Humour? The event will include a discussion with literary critic Tina Mandilaras and writer Spyros Giannaras. The theatre workshop Mitos will also be part of the event, staging the play My Dear Father directed by Elena Agathokleous. On November 22, 23, 24 and 25, Arianna Markoulidou and the bytheway team will present the performance Loitering.

In the meantime, while all of these activities take place, the lipasma theatrical education programme by the Mitos Performing Arts Center continues for the sixth consecutive year, with sections for children, adolescents and adults, with the actress and director Elena Agathokleous and playwright, dramatist Constantina Peter.

 

November MITOS Activities

A series of events and performance organised by MITOS Performing Arts Centre and in collaboration with other organisations. November. Multiple locations. Tel: 99-985232

