November 6, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Shopkeepers urge govt to increase efforts to reduce emissions

By Jonathan Shkurko00
The Vassilikos power station

The leader of small shopkeepers ‘union Povek met with Energy Minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis on Wednesday to discuss ways of reducing Cyprus’ carbon emissions.

During the meeting, Povek’s Kyriacos Moustakas warned the government about “Cyprus’ inability to meet the European emission standards”.

These standards define the acceptable limits for carbon emissions in the European Union and EEA member states.

“If we don’t find a solution to meet the European Union’s pollution standard limit,” said Moustakas, “Cyprus will eventually be called to pay very serious penalties.”

In Cyprus, currently only about nine per cent of all electricity consumption comes from renewables.

Soaring prices of carbon dioxide allowances owing to EU green policies, and Cyprus’ continued reliance on heavy fuel oil and diesel for electricity generation will result in a steep spike in electric bills next year.

“Povek are working hard every day to find solutions regarding this problem, which affects not just small shopkeepers but the entire population,” said Moustakas.

“We need to understand that must comply with the European standards or pay the price if we don’t.”

