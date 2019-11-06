November 6, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Stillbirth at tourist apartment, woman says unaware she was pregnant

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Paphos hospital

A foetus was found dead next to its mother in an apartment in Chlorakas, Paphos on Tuesday evening.

According to police the mother, a 23-year-old woman, reportedly Scottish who was on a five-day visit to Cyprus with a girlfriend, said she did not know she was pregnant.

She told police she had a miscarriage while she was alone in the apartment.

A neighbour reportedly heard strange noises coming from the flat in a tourist complex and called police.

The woman who was said to be a poorly condition, was taken to Paphos hospital by ambulance.

Further examinations and a post mortem are expected to be carried out during the day.

