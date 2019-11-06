November 6, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Third remand in alleged trafficking case

By Jonathan Shkurko00
The boat docking with 131 migrants on board at Latchi harbour

The 38-year-old man believed to be the owner of the high-speed boat used by two alleged Syrian traffickers was remanded for five days on Wednesday.

The two Syrian nationals were remanded on Tuesday for eight days after they were arrested on Monday.

Police say they were trying to flee the area of Pomos in a speed boat near where a boat with 131 migrants on board was found and later towed to the port of Latchi.

The 38-year-old high-speed boat owner was allegedly intending to sell the boat to the two Syrian nationals, one of whom is a resident of Cyprus.

The alleged traffickers told authorities during their interrogation that they were going fishing.

The claims were instantly dismissed by the police, after no fishing equipment was found on the boat.

Five women and eight children were among the 131 migrants, most of whom were Syrian. They have been transferred to the Kokkinotrimithia reception centre, where they are currently receiving humanitarian aid.

Related posts

Turkey’s Fatih to return for more drilling

Evie Andreou

Woman in serious condition after acid attack (Update 2)

Staff Reporter

Man dies from injuries a month after car accident

Staff Reporter

Five fires in Paphos district

Staff Reporter

Shakira and Pique purchase luxury villa in Paphos

Staff Reporter

Stillbirth at tourist apartment, woman says unaware she was pregnant

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign