November 6, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two teens in serious condition after road accident

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Two young men are in serious condition after they were injured in a road accident in Limassol on Tuesday evening.

According to police, a car driven by a 38-year-old man collided with a motorbike ridden by two teenagers, aged 19 and 16, at 9.15pm.

Both youngsters were injured and taken to Limassol hospital by ambulance.

The 16-year-old has fractures to various parts of his body while the 19-year-old has a fractured skull and internal bleeding.

