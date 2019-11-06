November 6, 2019

Cyprus Mail
School news

UNic links up with Commonwealth institutions

By Press Release011
ACU chief financial officer Caroline Harrison

The University of Nicosia (UNic) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU), an international organisation dedicated to building a better world through higher education.

International collaboration is central to this ambition: by bringing universities together from around the world – and crucially the people who study and work within them – the ACU helps to advance knowledge, promote understanding, broaden minds and improve lives. It has over 500 member institutions in more than 50 countries.

The MoU was signed by the UNic rector, Philippos Pouyioutas, and the ACU chief finance officer, Caroline Harrison. The university will be represented in this joint educational undertaking by Andreas Charalambous, executive dean of the medical school.

“Collaboration within the ACU network is an excellent fit for UNic, which has been instrumental to the internationalisation of higher education in the wider region,” Charalambous commented.

Harrison said she was delighted to welcome UNic into the ACU community: “I look forward to cultivating our institutional relationship and especially, the prospect of exploring the option to establish a regional ACU office at UNic that can actively contribute in building a better world through higher education.”

Related posts

President warns teaching unions to know their limits

George Psyllides

Free advice from motivational expert at ISOP

Press Release

OUC continues lecture series on environmental management

Press Release

Students urge teachers to strike over four-monthly exams

Annette Chrysostomou

Teachers to vote over strikes during exam period

Gina Agapiou

Photography classes go beyond Instagram

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign