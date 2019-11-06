November 6, 2019

What you kill, you should also love

The Department of Fine Arts of Tepak will inaugurate the international art programme, the Library Project that is expected to be implemented every semester.

The purpose of the department is to make this programme an experimental art workshop, to attract major visual artists from Cyprus and abroad, and to contribute to the interconnection of contemporary art with Cypriot society.

The key ingredient in Library Project is the promotion of the multimedia character of contemporary art as well as the artistic and diligent practices that significantly investigate and comment on issues in the modern socio-political context.

The invited artist of Library Project I is the international Greek performer and artist Philip Tsitsopoulos. On Saturday Tsitsopoulos will hold an executive programme under the title What you kill, you should also love; an enigmatic phrase borrowed, and slightly paraphrased, from the emblematic text by German playwright and poet Heiner Müller in The Hamlet Machine (1977).

Wearing makeshift masks with meat, fish, fruits and vegetables, and with references to the peculiar portraits of Giuseppe Arcimboldo, but also to the deforming German expressionism, Tsitsopoulos manufactures a hybrid, and at the same time grotesque, Shakespearian persona, opening up a peculiar dialogue with both the place of the performance, the library, as well as with the viewers.

Reciting and reading selected passages of text and modern European poems (Heiner Müller, Thomas Berhnard, Peter Weiss, et al. and modern Greek literature, and with the intense comical style that characterises his work so far, the artist deals with concepts that have been concerned with humanity over time: love, pain, mortality and, ultimately, death itself.

 

Tsitsopoulos at Tepak

Performance and workshop within the Library Project I. November 9. Municipal University Library, TEPAK, Limassol. 7.30pm. Free. Tel: 25-002083

