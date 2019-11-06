November 6, 2019

Woman in serious condition after acid attack (Update 2)

A 40-year-old Romanian woman from Limassol is in serious condition in hospital after an acid attack by her husband, police said on Wednesday.

The woman was rushed to Limassol general hospital with serious burns on 70 to 80 per cent of her body but due to the severe nature of her condition was transferred to Nicosia general hospital.

The case is being treated as attempted murder and the husband has been taken into custody. The motive is still being investigated.

Police told the Cyprus Mail that the 57-year-old husband threw a substance, now believed to be caustic fluid, over his wife at around 9am. Reports claim the attack occurred after the couple had a vicious row.

The attack is being investigated by the Limassol police unit and the area where the attacked happened has been cordoned off.

Speaking to reporters, the CID chief in Limassol Ioannis Sotiriades explained that the tragic incident took place at the victim’s house.

He added that the 57-year-old husband went to the house and threw caustic fluid over her, causing serious harm to her face and body. Immediately, neighbours called an ambulance.

Sotiriades urged patience while the investigation continues.

 

