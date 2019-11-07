November 7, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Acid-attack suspect remanded for eight days

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Limassol court

A 57-year-old man who was arrested after he attacked his estranged wife with acid, causing severe burns, was remanded for eight days on Thursday by the Limassol court.

The suspect, who admitted to the offence, appeared before the Limassol court without a lawyer and did not object to the remand.

The wife, a 40-year-old Romanian woman, filed for divorce from her husband who was reportedly abusive and left home last Friday to stay with a friend in Zakaki.

He allegedly repeatedly called and threatened her, telling her to return home.

On Wednesday, he found out where she was staying, went to the place and threw the caustic acid at her, then left and went home.

While an ambulance called by neighbours was on its way to take her to hospital the husband called police, reporting the incident and requesting an ambulance to be sent to the scene.

He admitted carrying out the attack and was arrested.

When he was questioned, he said he bought the acid a few days ago and intended to use it if his wife did not change her mind about splitting up and did not return to him.

The woman was rushed to Limassol hospital where she was placed on a ventilator before she was transferred to Nicosia general hospital’s burns unit due to the severity of her condition.

She is said to have suffered burns to 40 per cent of her body with her face being particularly affected and continues to be treated in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

Police are treating the case as attempted murder.

