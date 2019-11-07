Apoel face must-win clash against Qarabag

Apoel meet Qarabag FK in Nicosia in round four of the group stages of the Europa League where only a win will keep alive their chances of progressing to the knockout stages of the tournament.

This will be the fourth time the two sides will meet this season as they also squared off in the Champions League qualifiers in August, with Apoel going through after defeating Qarabag by a bigger score in Azerbaijan, having lost the first leg in Nicosia.

However, Apoel’s German coach Tomas Doll knows that his side must improve considerably if they are to win Thursday night’s game, especially as the Azeris outplayed and outclassed the Cyprus champions in all three of this season’s previous meetings.

The reverse fixture in Azerbaijan two weeks ago finished 2-2, but Qarabag had 70 per cent of the possession with Apoel needing almost 30 minutes to launch their first attack and it took them another 25 minutes to enter the final third of the field in the second half.

Nobody can predict how Doll will line-up his team as he ‘likes’ to surprise everyone with his selections. With the possible exception of Roman Bezjak, Doll has all other players at his disposal.

Tomas de Vincenti has overcome a niggling injury and may be included in the starting line-up to add some flair and imagination in the centre of the park, something that Apoel have sorely missed in recent games.

Portuguese winger Andre Vidigal seems to have won over his coach but he is not eligible to play as he was not included in Apoel’s Europa League squad.

A lot will also depend on whether Doll will start with two up front, Pavlovic and Hallenius. He tried this ploy in Azerbaijan and it proved ineffective.

Qarabaq know that even a draw will probably be enough to see them finish in second place in the group, but their strength lies in attack where tricky wingers Zoubir and Quintana can cause the Apoel defence a lot of problems if they are given even the slightest space.

The game will be officiated by Austrian referee Manuel Schuttengruber and will kick-off at 7.55pm.

In the other group A game, Sevilla travel to Luxembourg to face F91 Dudelange with the Spanish outfit expected to record their fourth straight group win and guarantee themselves top spot.