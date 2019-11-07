November 7, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Champions League

Atalanta fight back to draw with City as Walker ends up in goal

By Reuters News Service00
Goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, a half-time replacement for the injured Ederson, was sent-off 10 minutes from time, meaning defender Kyle Walker had to played in goal until the end of the game

Manchester City were made to wait to book a place in the Champions League knockout stages after Atalanta came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw at San Siro on Wednesday.

Raheem Sterling finished off a flowing City move early on before Gabriel Jesus squandered a golden chance to double their lead by rolling a tame penalty wide on the brink of halftime.

Pep Guardiola’s side were made to pay for their profligacy when Mario Pasalic’s bullet header levelled the scores early in the second half.

The home side threatened to snatch a winner after substitute City keeper Claudio Bravo was sent off late on, to be replaced in goal by outfield player Kyle Walker for the closing stages.

City remain top of Group C with 10 points, five ahead of Shakhtar Donetsk and Dinamo Zagreb, while the draw earned Atalanta their first point in the competition.

Related posts

Spurs close in on last-16 spot with 4-0 rout of Red Star

Reuters News Service

Bayern and Juve through in Champions League

Reuters News Service

More problems for Emery as Arsenal let late lead slip in Portugal

Press Association

Cypriot athletes win two golds at European Muay Thai event

Press Release

Red Star atmosphere will be fantastic, says Pochettino

Reuters News Service

Guardiola says he did not mean to brand Mane a diver

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign