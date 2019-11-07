November 7, 2019

Bar review: Craft bar, Paphos

By Bejay Browne01

Craft bar in Paphos old town is a really quirky venue which has a steady stream of loyal customers that embrace the ‘alternative’ experience.

Found in an old house hidden down a side street, this is a cool bar and a night here is always immense fun.

The decoration and music are both eclectic and arty and the atmosphere warm and friendly.

Drinks are well priced and include everything from coffee to cocktails. Try the mojito or something more creative. There is no menu to speak of, so just ask and owner Christakis will whip it up for you.

His gregarious and fun-loving personality is stamped all over this venue, and that is what ensures its continued success.

The venue is cosy and an assortment of furniture and decoration dotted around inside creates an artisan atmosphere. This is not a slick, glitzy bar, it has more of an ‘underground’ feel and is hugely popular with musicians, artists, writers and all sorts of other creatives.

A mismatch of furniture and array of knick- knacks helps to create the unconventional vibe both inside and out. A delightful courtyard only adds to the bohemian feel and Craft often hosts live bands and DJs as well as specialist events such as vinyl and book fairs.

This is a ‘dive bar’ at its best and is a melting pot for all sorts of people, of all ages and backgrounds. Everyone is welcome, which is part of this bar’s charm. It is a magnet for the towns hipsters and a great place to unwind and chill out with friends.

Paphos needs more venues like this one, which celebrates its individuality.

The only downside for non smokers is that there is often a smokey atmosphere inside.

 

 

Craft cafe bar

Where: Alfredou tou megalou 19, Paphos old town

When: Tuesday to Sunday 8pm-2am

Contact: 99 685385, www.facebook.com/pafoscraft/

