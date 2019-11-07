November 7, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Demo to demand relocation of cartridge factory

By Staff Reporter00
Aradippou town hall

The municipality of Aradippou announced on Thursday its support for a demonstration to request the relocation the Gavrielides cartridge factory that is set to take place on Saturday at 11am at the Rizoelia roundabout.

According to the statement from the municipality, residents are calling for the immediate relocation of the factory, which produces rifle and hunting cartridges.

Aradippou municipality says the issue is incredibly important and concerns all residents of the area. The municipality has called on all those affected to attend the protest.

The factory is within walking distance of existing Aradippou residences on the border of the industrial area, which is under the supervision of Larnaca municipality.

They claim the factory’s work endangers the health and wellbeing of people in the area. They hope the protest will send a clear message to immediately move the factory away from residential areas.

 

Staff Reporter

Related posts

Elderly tourist pulled out of the sea dead

Gina Agapiou

Further two men remanded in connection to Engomi shooting

Gina Agapiou

President calls on parties to back civil service reform

George Psyllides

Man sought after women reports theft

Staff Reporter

Two arrests after gold worth €5,000 stolen

Staff Reporter

Nicosia in rethink about division

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign