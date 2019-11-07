November 7, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Elderly tourist pulled out of the sea dead

By Gina Agapiou00

A pensioner from Austria was found dead in the sea at Maistrali beach in Ayia Napa on Thursday morning.

According to media reports, the 80-year-old woman was a tourist on the island and was found by other beachgoers floating unconscious in the sea.

Lifeguards pulled her to shore and immediately performed first aid CPR to the pensioner without any result.

The woman was transferred to Famagusta general hospital by ambulance, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

An autopsy is expected to reveal the causes of her death.

 

