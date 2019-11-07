November 7, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man sought after women reports theft

By Staff Reporter00

Paphos police are searching for a 33-year-old man who reportedly stole smartphones and money worth €2,500 from a woman’s house on Tuesday morning.

According to police, a 55-year-old woman living in Paphos said that a 33-year-old man stayed at her house on Monday night. In the morning she noticed two smartphones and money with a toal value of €2,380 was missing.

An arrest warranted has been issued for the man. Police believe he lives in Limassol.

 

Staff Reporter

Related posts

Two arrests after gold worth €5,000 stolen

Staff Reporter

Nicosia in rethink about division

Annette Chrysostomou

Get involved in transnational project exploring colonial heritage

Eleni Philippou

Man wanted for murder extradited from Cyprus

Press Association

MPs take banks to task over excessive charges

George Psyllides

Packaging recycling company says collecting single-use plastic is not its job

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign