November 7, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Americas

NY judge orders Trump to pay $2m over charitable foundation

By Reuters News Service07
US President Donald Trump

A New York state judge on Thursday ordered US President Donald Trump to pay $2m for misusing his namesake charitable foundation, resulting in funds being distributed to his 2016 presidential campaign.

Justice Saliann Scarpulla of the state Supreme Court in Manhattan said the payment should go to a group of non-profit organizations because the foundation, the Donald J Trump Foundation, has been dissolved.

The White House was not immediately available for comment.

Trump‘s foundation had the subject of a June 2018 lawsuit by the New York attorney general at the time, Barbara Underwood, against Trump and his adult children Donald Jr, Eric and Ivanka.

Underwood filed suit after a 21-month probe that she said had uncovered “extensive unlawful political coordination” between the foundation and the campaign. The foundation agreed last December to dissolve.

Letitia James, the current New York attorney general, called the $2m award and earlier settlement “a major victory in our efforts to protect charitable assets and hold accountable those who would abuse charities for personal gain.”

Related posts

U.S. accuses two former Twitter employees of spying for Saudi Arabia

Reuters News Service

Trump defiant at Louisiana rally after Democrat wins

Reuters News Service

Family tells how 13-year-old boy hid siblings in Mexico massacre

Reuters News Service

Trump impeachment probe to enter high-stakes phase with public hearings

Reuters News Service

Democrats claim victory over Trump-backed Kentucky governor, seize Virginia legislature

Reuters News Service

Brazil carbon emissions stable as clean energy use offsets deforestation

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign