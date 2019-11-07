November 7, 2019

Passengers, restaurants struggle with water cutoff at Tokyo’s Haneda airport

Tokyo’s Haneda airport was grappling with a water supply cutoff at one of its terminals on Thursday, with passengers washing their hands with bottled water and some restaurants suspending operations, officials said.

A bar at Terminal 2, which handles domestic flights, was serving wine in plastic cups because it could not wash its glasses, footage on public broadcaster NHK showed.

Flight operations were not disrupted. But the water has been shut off since Wednesday, with no timing for when the taps would turn back on.

“We cannot estimate when the water supply will be restored” at Terminal 2, said Kyosuke Hirano, a spokesman at Japan Airport Terminal, which runs Haneda, the world’s fourth-busiest airport.

Toilets, however, have not been affected because they use a different water system, another Japan Airport official said.

Airport Facilities Co, which provides water to the airport, said it suspended the water supply to domestic terminals 1 and 2 on Wednesday morning after a complaint of salty-tasting water. The international terminal was not affected.

Airport Facilities said it restored water service to Terminal 1 on Wednesday afternoon, but was still investigating the cause of the salty taste.

Haneda Airport was the world’s fourth-busiest airport by passenger traffic in 2017, according to Airport Council International.

