Revoking a citizenship is a very serious violation of ones basic human rights

This will open all sorts of cans of worms
I believe the biggest purchasers of passports are Russian and Chinese ? China does not allow dual citizenship, Russia does but only if you inform the Russian authorities that you are doing so (a few squeaky bums there perhaps and an explanation of the secrecy involved in selling them).
If any sort of due diligence was applied, Cyprus would not have sold any passports to any citizen of either of those countries without first consulting the governments of those countries.
Malaysia does not allow dual citizenship either, so giving this guy Low a passport means that the authorities didn’t do the slightest background check whatsoever or they would have known that they could not “legally” make him a Cyprus citizen !!!!!
The entire scheme is rooted in criminality
V also has doubts about the governments ability to revoke licenses.
Another twist to this public embarrassment which has turned out to be a national scandal.
It’s now the democratic obligation of our Government to put all cards on the table and give a thoroughly and detailed explanation on all aspects of this shortsighted and ill-advised scheme. And total transparency is of course a must.
Further, don’t be surprised if one or more of the 26 persons will take their case to the International Court of Human Rights (and probably win).
To revoke a citizenship is a very serious violation of any citizens’ human rights.
Cyprus to strip 26 citizenships after uproar over passports (Updated)
|Rank
|Countries That Don’t Recognize Dual Citizenship
|1
|Andorra
|2
|Azerbaijan
|3
|Bahamas
|4
|Bahrain
|5
|Belarus
|6
|Botswana
|7
|Bhutan
|8
|China
|9
|Cuba
|10
|Congo
|11
|Djibouti
|12
|Ethiopia
|13
|Haiti
|14
|India
|15
|Indonesia
|16
|Iran
|17
|Japan
|18
|Kazakhstan
|19
|Kuwait
|20
|Kyrgyzstan
|21
|Laos
|22
|Macau
|23
|Malaysia
|24
|Marshall Islands
|25
|Micronesia
|26
|Monaco
|27
|Mongolia
|28
|Mozambique
|29
|Myanmar
|30
|Nepal
|31
|North Korea
|32
|Oman
|33
|Papua New Guinea
|34
|Qatar
|35
|San Marino
|36
|Saudi Arabia
|37
|Singapore
|38
|Slovakia
|39
|Solomon Islands
|40
|Swaziland
|41
|Tajikistan
|42
|Thailand
|43
|Tonga
|44
|Turkmenistan
|45
|Ukraine
|46
|Uzbekistan
|47
|United Arab Emirates
|48
|Venezuela
|49
|Vietnam
|50
|Yemen
|51
|Zimbabwe