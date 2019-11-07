November 7, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Take the DNA test and all will be revealed

CM Reader's View

My wife was adopted.

Her biological parents were both GCs as her adopted parents from Dahli,  I think..

She was brought up as a single child but knowing she had a sister as she had a small photo of her…..

I did my DNA through Ancestry and discovered I was Greek/Italian. She was interested in the amount of people coming forward asking me for more info as relatives.

I eventually got her to do her DNA test. Six weeks later, she not only had one sister but three others and a famous musician brother, all in the UK.

This one small photo closed the chapter, it was evident her biological sister had the same photo with a few words on the back of both prints….a match.

And they do look like sisters.

The sad thing about this, we haven’t even started looking for her biological father and what kids he might have. Her newly found stepfather turns out to be a famous bouzouki player.!!

Also discovered several more TCs relatives from my side of the family. Its crazy but it shows me one thing…..Turkish settlers or mainland Turks cannot alter history of Cypriot people.

These two sisters should go to Ancestry DNA, follow the procedure and they will be startled what will come out of this test…It does work.

Good Luck.

G51

Greek Cypriot sisters looking for Turkish Cypriot half-brother

