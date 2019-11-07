November 7, 2019

Two arrests after gold worth €5,000 stolen

Two people, aged 29 and 24, were arrested in Paphos on Thursday for robbing a jewellery shop.

According to Paphos police, the incident was reported at 3.30 on Wednesday afternoon by the 51-year-old shop owner in the Tomb of the Kings area. She left her purse on the ground floor and went to the loft, but by the time she returned it had disappeared.

The owner claims the value of the gold in her purse amounted to about €5,000.

The two people arrested have admitted to the theft and handed over the purse. However, the gold is still missing and is being sought by police.

 

 

