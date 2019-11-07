November 7, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Motoring

Tziortzis excellent in Abu Dhabi

By Leo Leonidou015
Cypriot driver Vladimiros Tziortzis sits in the cockpit of a a Tatuus F3 T-318 in the colours of JD Motorsport

Behind the wheel of a Tatuus F3 T-318, Vladimiros Tziortzis recently took part at the post-season official test days of the Formula Renault Eurocup Championship in the colours of JD Motorsport.

The Italian team say they are fully satisfied with the performance of the Cypriot driver, with whom discussions on the prospect of cooperation for 2020 are at an advanced stage.

At the same time, he received an invitation to the next official test in about a month.

Tziortzis performed very well and finished the first day in 8th place among 20 drivers, in difficult conditions with the temperature reaching around 42 degrees Celsius in Abu Dhabi on a long and extremely demanding track with 21 corners (best lap time of Day 1: 2:09.558 ).

The second day was under lights with Tziortzis recording his fastest lap time at 2.09.040.

“I’m very pleased with my lap, considering that I only had one test day this year, compared to other drivers who had 6-10 days of testing before going to Abu Dhabi,” Tziortzis said.

“The track is very technical and very difficult as one lap lasts more than two minutes. However, I managed to be close enough to the fastest one”.

In total, the Cypriot completed 137 laps at the Yas Marina track last week.

The Formula Renault Eurocup Championship is one of the most important in the world in the single-seater category, with the participation of the most well-known and talented drivers.

Tziortzis is sponsored by Holiday Tours, Eneos Motor Oil lubricants produced in Cyprus by Psaltis Auto Parts, Televantos Used Trucks Ltd and A. Tziortzis Car Services Ltd. He is also supported by smmcyprus.com, Daytona Raceway, Frederick University and Sana Hiltonia.

