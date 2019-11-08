November 8, 2019

Cyprus Mail
A geisha’s story comes to Rialto and Paphos Mall

By Eleni Philippou00

Madama Butterfly, broadcast live from the Metropolitan Opera on Saturday, is a breathtaking production directed by Anthony Minghella and conducted by Pier Giorgio Morandi. Leading sopranos Hui He and Ana María Martínez share the heartbreaking title role of the doomed geisha, with tenors Piero Pretti and Andrea Carè as the American naval officer who abandons her. Paulo Szot and Markus Brück share the role of Sharpless, and Elizabeth DeShong is Suzuki, alternating with Maria Zifchak.

The title character of Madama Butterfly – a young Japanese geisha who clings to the belief that her arrangement with a visiting American naval officer is a loving and permanent marriage – is one of the defining roles in opera. The story triggers ideas about cultural and sexual imperialism for people far removed from the opera house, and film, Broadway and popular culture in general have riffed endlessly on it. The lyric beauty of Puccini’s score, especially the music for the thoroughly believable lead role, has made Butterfly timeless.

The opera takes place in the Japanese port city of Nagasaki at the turn of the last century, at a time of expanding American international presence. Japan was hesitantly defining its global role, and Nagasaki was one of the country’s few ports open to foreign ships. Temporary marriages for foreign sailors were not unusual. Madama Butterfly will be broadcast in Italian with English and Greek subtitles.

 

Madame Butterfly

Opera broadcast part of The Met Live in HD series. November 9. K-Cineplex Kings Avenue Mall, Paphos and Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 7.55pm. €18/14

