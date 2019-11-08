November 8, 2019

DHL Express Cyprus: New Limassol state-of-the-art facilities in Limassol

DHL Express Cyprus, the leading global brand in the logistics industry, is proceeding with the construction of a brand-new facility in Limassol, in response to an increased workload and as part of its continual effort to improve the services it offers its customers. A construction agreement was recently signed with KK & CS House-N- Home Developments Ltd and the project is expected to be complete in September 2020.

The state-of-the-art modern facility will meet the needs of operations and office staff, while also serving as a pick-up point, serving residents of the wider area. The warehouse will measure 1000m2 and the offices 256m2, with the design and implementation of the project taking place in accordance with the international standards of the company’s procedures worldwide. More specifically, not only will the building contain all necessary machinery, it will also provide ‘green’ solutions with solar panels and LED lamps. Moreover, the ‘Finger’ installation – enabling the direct loading and unloading of the transport vehicles – will make the whole procedure faster and more efficient, aiming to further improve customer service.

With the establishment of the new facility, DHL Express Cyprus will be able to cover the large increase in deliveries, offering an upgraded service to businesses, connecting them with overseas markets and enhancing their competitiveness. At the same time, the new building, which will be equipped with the latest technological infrastructures, will provide a modern and pleasant working environment for the company’s employees.

It is important to note that DHL Express connects more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, offering its customers high quality service, alongside knowledge and insights of local markets in order to meet all their supply chain needs.

