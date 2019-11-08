November 8, 2019

International emergency exercise to be held Wednesday

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
File photo: the 2015 Nemesis aeronautical exercise

The multinational exercise NEMESIS-2019 will be conducted for the sixth consecutive year on Wednesday, an announcement by the defence ministry said on Friday.

The exercise will take place within the Cyprus Exclusive Economic Zone on board a simulated oil/gas platform with the participation of a large number of Units and Personnel from Cyprus, foreign countries and private companies.

The coordination will be carried out by the Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) Larnaca, in collaboration with the respective agencies of Cyprus and participating nations.

The main objective of the exercise is to further develop the effective cooperation and coordination among all the involved agencies of Cyprus and neighbouring states on the prompt response to emergency situations onboard merchant vessels and oil/gas platforms in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

