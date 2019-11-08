November 8, 2019

Norway pledges support for Cyprus politically and economically

Norway will continue to provide support to Cyprus both politically and economically, Ambassador Frode Overland Andersen said on Friday presenting his credentials to President Nicos Anastasiades.

“Inter alia we have funded peace and reconciliation efforts in Cyprus through the International Peace Research institute in Oslo (PRIO). We will continue to do so for the time to come,” he added.

He assured of his government’s continuing support for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Cyprus.

Norway, he said, sincerely hopes that it will be possible to find a solution that will reunite the two communities.

“A settlement should not be imposed by somebody else from outside but has to be the product of a genuine agreement between both sides on Cyprus. We hope that you will succeed in finding a framework that would make it possible to restart the talks that ended in Crans Montana in 2017,” he added.

Andersen said Norwegian contributions through the EEA-grant agreement has opened up new possibilities for strengthening bilateral relations. In March 2019 Norway, Lichtenstein and Iceland signed a new cooperation agreement for the coming period up to 2021, which combined with bilateral Norway Grants brings the total amount available is €11.5 million.

The aim of the funds are to strengthen civil society, facilitate bi-communal cooperation, improve health care and social services and to reduce vulnerability to climate change.

 

