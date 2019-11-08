November 8, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Main

Poppy-stealing pigeon offers poignant reminder of war anniversary

By Reuters News Service00
A pigeon builds a nest with collected poppies at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra

A pigeon has been pinching poppies from the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Australia’s national war memorial in Canberra and using them to build a colourful nest in the lead-up to Remembrance Day commemorations.

The pigeon has created the nest with the red flowers under the soft light of a stained glass window at The Australian War Memorial, the West Australian newspaper reported.

The poppy is a symbol used by Commonwealth countries to recognise the sacrifice made by armed forces members who have died in the line of duty.

“The wounded soldier symbolises the defining quality of endurance, and the nest of poppies nearby is a poignant reminder of the powerful bond between man and beast on the battlefield,” a War Memorial spokesperson told the West Australian.

Remembrance Day is commemorated on November 11 each year.

Related posts

Australian bushfires wipe out half of koala colony, threaten more

Reuters News Service

U-turn? Cook Islands set to retain gay sex ban

Reuters News Service

Fire engulfs Japan’s Shuri Castle, a World Heritage site in Okinawa

Reuters News Service

Australia’s Uluru opens to climbers for last time ahead of ban

Reuters News Service

Australian newspapers redact front pages to protest media curbs

Reuters News Service

Japan typhoon death toll rises to 66 as hopes for missing fade

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign