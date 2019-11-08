November 8, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President to brief national council ahead of tripartite meeting

President Nicos Anastasiades will convene the national council on Wednesday ahead of his meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and the UN secretary general in Berlin on November 25, the presidency announced on Friday.

Speaking in Limassol, Anastasiades said the tripartite meeting could yield results if the Turkish side displayed the same determination and willingness as the Greek Cypriots.

On November 16, Anastasiades will hold talks with UN special envoy Jane Holl Lute in preparation for the tripartite.

“If the other side has the same determination and political will we have, the meeting can yield results,” the president said.

Asked whether there was any cooperation by Ankara, the president said he wanted first to brief the national council over the information they had and if necessary, there will be public statements.

 

