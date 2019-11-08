November 8, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Sheep and goat farmers hold demo over halloumi

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Photo: Christos Theodorides

Sheep and goat farmers on Friday demonstrated outside the ministry of commerce to protest over delays in the PDO registration of halloumi.

They demand the application of the Halloumi law (CYS 95/1985) and said it is unacceptable that Halloumi contains less that the 20 per cent of sheep and goat milk specified by the ministry.

Representatives of the farmers were meeting Minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis and have also requested to meet President Nicos Anastasiaded to present their demands.

 

