Silver medals for 2 Mercian Cambrian Patrol teams

Two teams from the 2nd Battalion The Mercian Regiment returned from Wales last month having secured silver medals at the world-renowned infantry competition, Exercise Cambrian Patrol.

Known as ‘the world’s toughest patrol event’, the annual test of infantry skills saw 2 Mercian’s A and D Company put through a wide array of tests all designed to push them to the very limit of their abilities.

Hosted by the British Army’s 160 Infantry Brigade, the test of strength, fitness and military skills, saw thousands of soldiers from all over the world set-off against one another in the gruelling event.

Lieutenant Fergus Whimster, who took part in the competition, was delighted with the performance of the troops over the course of the patrol.

Looking back, he said: “Both of our teams won silver medals and of course we are very proud of that achievement and it is a testament to the soldiers’ mental resilience, physical robustness and polished soldiering skills.

“Overall, it was a good success; both teams deployed with no major issues, having conducted sufficient training to be well-prepared, with great support from drivers, managers and instructors from across the Battalion. Next year we want to get gold though.”

The conditions for the Cambrian are in stark contrast to the training environment in Cyprus and that was not lost on Lieutenant Whimster, who said they were fortunate to have been prepared by other Battalion members who had undergone the challenge previously.

He continued: “The temperature of the water on the river crossing is always an unpleasant surprise but otherwise the teams were well-prepared and we had learnt from other teams’ experiences in previous years.

“We also had a good amount of notice before the exercise, so the teams were able to conduct thorough build-up training to help them embrace the physical and mental challenges.”

For the second year in succession, the British Forces Cyprus entrants were joined by a team from the National Guard in Cyprus and having trained with them in the build-up to the competition, Lieutenant Whimster was not surprised to see them achieve success too.

He said: “We were lucky enough to conduct some training with them in Troodos prior to our deployment back to the UK, which I feel was greatly beneficial to both parties.

“The National Guard team performed very well on the exercise, and like us, they were able to achieve a silver medal, for which we extend our hearty congratulations.”

Speaking ahead of the exercise, Major Mike Brigham said of the National Guard soldiers: “They are an excellent bunch, they are motivated, dedicated and extremely professional and we have been able to develop a really close comradery and I feel we have developed some enduring friendships.”