November 8, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Talat says Anastasiades called Berlin meeting ‘in vain’ and a waste of money (Updated)

By Staff Reporter0115
President Nicos Anastasiades will convene the national council on Wednesday ahead of his meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and the UN secretary general in Berlin on November 25, the presidency announced on Friday.

In the meantime, reports on Friday said that Anastasiades told former Turkish Cypriot leader Mehmet Alit Talat there was the tripartite meeting in Berlin would be in vain and that the trip would be a waste of money.

According to media reports in the north Talat said during a television show on Kanal T that he had met Anastasiades during a reception last week. Upon Talat’s urge that there might be progress at the trilateral, Anastasiades reportedly replied that this would be an informal meeting. “What do you expect from this meeting? We are going there in vain… waste of money,” Anastasiades reportedly said.

Earlier in the day, Anastasiades said the tripartite meeting could yield results if the Turkish side displayed the same determination and willingness as the Greek Cypriots.

On November 16, Anastasiades will hold talks with UN special envoy Jane Holl Lute in preparation for the tripartite.

“If the other side has the same determination and political will we have, the meeting can yield results,” the president said.

Asked whether there was any cooperation by Ankara, the president said he wanted first to brief the national council over the information they had and if necessary, there will be public statements.

 

Staff Reporter

