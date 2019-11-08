November 8, 2019

The familiar beast

By Eleni Philippou

Twenty five fascinating oil on canvas works are currently on display at the Apocalypse Gallery, all pieces by Andreas Paraskeva. After taking a six-year break, the artist prepared this series of works under the title The Familiar Beast.

“Paraskevas is not the type of artist who exhibits without meaningful reason,” say the exhibition organisers. “This artist’s work has profound meanings, concerns and questions in the social context.”

He invites the public to become spectators in a feast of colours, light and complex compositions. His theme, like the title of his exhibition, is about man and the animal. The animal and man through short stories that everyone has experienced at some point in life, posing questions about our relationships with animals whether they are domestic, wild or stray.

Through his work, the artist sensitively addresses the problems the planet and its inhabitants are facing. Problems such as violence against animals, their exploitation by humans, and the embrace people have to offer to these furry roommates.

Familiar Beast won’t be the first solo exhibition for the artist. In fact, he has held eleven solo exhibitions in Cyprus and abroad. Paraskevas has also participated in many group exhibitions in Cyprus as well as in international exhibitions, such as the 5th Beijing Biennale and Kuwait among others.

 

Familiar Beast

Solo exhibition of contemporary artist Andreas Paraskevas about humans and animals. November 8-23. Apocalypse Gallery, Nicosia. Opening night 8pm. Tel: 22-300150

