November 8, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Torture issues in Cyprus to be reviewed by the UN

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Detention conditions will be reviewed

The UN Committee against Torture is due to review issues that have arisen in Cyprus on November 15 and 18 during its upcoming session.

The issues to be addressed concern the latest report Cyprus filed in 2018, where it outlined how the country has improved various procedures following previous criticism by the UN in 2016.

The subjects to be discussed are procedures regarding arrests and detention, combatting discrimination, domestic violence, violence against women, combatting human trafficking, migration legislation, police training and psychiatric care law.

The committee will hold discussions with the Cyprus government delegation, and be briefed by NGOs, national human rights institutions and independent monitoring frameworks.

According to a UN announcement, Cyprus is one of 169 states party to the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment as well as one of 90 States parties to the Optional Protocol to the Convention. It is therefore required to undergo regular examinations by the committee of 10 independent experts to review its implementation of both the Convention and the Optional Protocol.

The committee is scheduled to publish its findings on Cyprus and other countries reviewed during the session on December 6.

The sessions will be webcast live at http://webtv.un.org/live

 

