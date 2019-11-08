November 8, 2019

Cyprus

Vehicle sales fall in first ten months

By George Psyllides00

Motor vehicle sales dropped 5.5 per cent year-on-year in the first 10 months of the year, on a slowdown of passenger car sales, the statistical service said on Friday.

Between January and October, vehicle registrations dropped to 39,617 compared with 41,908 in the respective period last year.

Passenger car registrations fell 7.5 per cent year-on-year, to 32,016 from 34,600 in 2018.

On a monthly basis, motor vehicle sales fell 1.2 per cent in October, from 4,163 to 4,118.

Passenger cars sold in October dropped from 3,311 to 3,255, or 1.7 per cent.

