November 8, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Voici La Mode introduces a brand new store Marks & Spencer

By Press Release01

A brand-new Marks & Spencer Store by Voici La Mode Group of Companies has opened it’s doors in Nicosia at the Mall of Cyprus. From Friday 8th  November, visitors at The Mall of Cyprus will be able to make purchases from the world-beloved English brand. The store is located on the 1st floor and it covers an area of more than 1.000 square meters.

To celebrate this opening, everyday, from Friday 8/11 until Sunday 10/11, M&S will give the first 100 visitors who spend more than 50 euros, 10 euros off.

The new store will carry the very best of Marks & Spencer’s quality clothing and accessories in Womenswear, Menswear, Kidswear, Lingerie, Beauty and much more.  Explore the food hall and discover a big range of jams and marmalades, coffee and tea, pasta, sauces and biscuits. Moreover, a big range of different wines from all over the world in very affordable prices can be found at the Wine Section.

Mr. Kyriakos Artemis, Operations Director at Voici La Mode Group, said: “The opening of every new Marks & Spencer store is a new experience for the Voici La Mode Group. Our objective is to be more relevant to the current and future customer and we’re delighted to have this new store located at The Mall of Cyprus. Combining quality products with exceptional customer service, we look forward to welcoming customers to our inspiring new store.”

