November 8, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

News podcast: What do people say after 3 years of Brexit deadlock

By Rosie Charalambous0652

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

        • We meet keynote speakers from the Economist’s 15th Cyprus Summit
        • Hear about sentiment in the UK after 3 years of Brexit deadlock
        • The stability in the Eastern Mediterranean and the future for hydrocarbons in the region

For direct download click here 

For more, visit: http://cyprusmail.libsyn.com/

