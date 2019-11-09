A minute with Dr Spyros Armostis Linguist, President of the Cyprus Linguistics Society

Where do you live?

I live in Nicosia.

Best childhood memory?

Family camping in a van by the sea during summers.

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

I am not a regular at any restaurant; I want to try out new restaurants every now and then. Favourite dish: grilled cuttlefish. I am not a big fan of fried meat.

What did you have for breakfast?

Cereal.

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

I am a day person. The most important element for a perfect day or night out is the company of good friends, ideally at an interesting yet not crowded place.

Best book ever read?

There are many great books for different reasons that have impressed me over the years. If I should choose one, that would be The Three Musketeers because I have fond memories reading it as a child.

Favourite film of all time?

The Green Mile. Great story; great acting. It is a very absorbing film.

Favourite holiday destination? What’s your dream trip?

Cyprus! The best holidays I ever had were always somewhere in Cyprus. My dream trip does not actually involve travelling long distances that much as smelling the flowers along the way.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

80s music

What is always in your fridge?

Water.

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

My dream house would be a wooden house in the forest in the Cyprus mountains.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

It would be Plato. I have many things to ask him!

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Gather with family and celebrate life.

What is your greatest fear?

That people won’t get my jokes…

Tell me a joke…

I’m afraid just did!