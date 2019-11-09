November 9, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Aradippou residents block roads in gunpowder protest

By George Psyllides01
A protester taking part in the demonstration (Christos Theodorides)

Residents of Aradippou on Saturday blocked the Rizoelia roundabout on the Larnaca motorway in protest over the continued storage of tonnes of gunpowder near a residential area.

Residents closed the roundabout for some 15 minutes demanding the gunpowder, which is used to make shotgun cartridges for hunting, be moved elsewhere.

The issue emerged earlier this year, after local authorities requested that some 30 tonnes of gunpowder used to make hunting cartridges be removed from its industrial estate, fearing the consequences of a potential accident.

The unit, located in an enclosed industrial area belonging to Larnaca municipality and within Aradippou’s boundaries, threatens the safety of around 1,250 buildings, including commercial, houses, apartment blocks, schools and nursing homes, the municipality said.

The unit has been operating in the area for years, but in 2016 it received permission to store some 34 tonnes of gunpowder.

According to the municipality, the unit had secured a town planning permit by derogation, through a cabinet decision in 2016 without asking Aradippou.

 

Related posts

Remembrance Day being marked by two services in Paphos

Bejay Browne

Police carry out island-wide crime fighting operation

Staff Reporter

State hospitals’ revenues reach highest yet at €7.5m last month

Staff Reporter

Hundreds protest against government green light for asphalt plant near Stavrovouni

George Psyllides

Invest in Cypriot Youth

Eleni Philippou

EU heavyweight states push for joint supervisor against money laundering

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign