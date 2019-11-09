November 9, 2019

Eight tenders submitted for first phase of Nicosia ring road

By Staff Reporter
Transport Minister: Vassiliki Anastasiades

Transport Minister Vassiliki Anastasiades has said that eight tenders have been submitted for the construction of the first phase of the Nicosia ring road, a three-year project estimated at €62m.

According to the minister the tenders will be assessed promptly so that the projects could start as soon as possible.

The first phase of the project concerns the construction of the section between the Lakatamia industrial zone and the Dhali industrial area. Works are expected to start next year and be completed in 2023.

The project is part of the transport ministry’s strategic plans to reduce traffic on the main arteries.

 

Staff Reporter

