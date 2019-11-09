November 9, 2019

Foreigh Affairs Council to adopt regulation on Turkish illegal drillings in Cyprus’ EEZ

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
Turkish drillship the Fatih started drilling in Cyprus EEZ in May

EU foreign ministers on Monday will adopt without discussion a regulation on restrictive measures against individuals and companies related to illegal Turkish drilling in the eastern Mediterranean, the Cyprus News Agency reported on Saturday.

The EU has already decided to impose restrictive measures against natural and legal persons related to, benefiting from, carrying out or supporting illegal Turkish drilling within the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of the Republic of Cyprus.
The decision of the 28 member states was taken at a meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday, October 14 and was ratified at the highest political level by the European Council summit on October 17.
On Monday and following the technical preparations, the regulation is ready and is expected to be passed by the Ministers as an ‘A Item ‘, ie without discussion.
The council, based on preparatory work already undertaken, agrees that a framework regime of restrictive measures targeting natural and legal persons responsible for or involved in the illegal drilling activity of hydrocarbons in the Eastern Mediterranean is put in place, and invites the High Representative and the Commission to swiftly present proposals to this effect.”

 

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

